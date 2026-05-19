Michael Baker International President Daniel A. Craig Appointed to Florida Development Finance Corporation Board of Directors

Mr. Craig brings more than 27 years of disaster recovery, housing, infrastructure and public-sector program leadership to statewide economic development financing authority

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Daniel A. Craig, President of Michael Baker International and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tidal Basin Group, has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to serve on the Board of Directors of the Florida Development Finance Corporation (FDFC). The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

The Florida Development Finance Corporation is a statewide development financing authority governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Executive Office of the Governor. FDFC supports economic development across Florida through financing programs, including private activity bonds, 501(c)(3) financing, manufacturing, renewable energy, taxable bonds, project financing and Commercial PACE.

"Dan's appointment to the Florida Development Finance Corporation reflects his deep experience helping communities recover, rebuild and strengthen long-term resilience," said Chris Peters, P.E., S.E., Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "From his senior leadership roles at FEMA to his work advising governors and leading complex housing, infrastructure and recovery programs, Dan has spent his career helping public agencies translate policy, funding and program design into measurable outcomes. His insight will be a valuable asset to FDFC as it continues advancing financing solutions that support communities and economic growth across Florida."

Mr. Craig has more than 27 years of experience in disaster recovery and emergency management, with a career spanning senior federal leadership, state advisory roles and private-sector program delivery. As President of Michael Baker International, he leads enterprise growth, client strategy and market expansion across the firm's business verticals and portfolio companies. He also serves as Founder and CEO of Tidal Basin Group and its affiliated companies, which provide disaster recovery, contingency operations, housing, grant management, mitigation and resilience services to public and private-sector clients.

Mr. Craig previously served in senior leadership roles at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), including as Associate Administrator for Recovery and as FEMA Region I Administrator. As Associate Administrator for Recovery, he led federal recovery operations for presidentially declared disasters nationwide, managing a division that grew to approximately 7,200 staff across more than 45 locations. His responsibilities included oversight of housing, inspections, public infrastructure, Individual Assistance, customer service and quality assurance programs.

In the private sector, Mr. Craig has continued to lead nationally significant recovery and housing programs. His experience includes serving as senior advisor to the Governor of Hawaiʻi following the Maui wildfires, overseeing support for Florida's first state-led non-congregate sheltering and home-repair programs following Hurricane Ian, directing FEMA Housing Inspection Services during peak disaster years and leading major recovery and housing programs in Puerto Rico, including the Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program known as "Tu Hogar Renace."

"I am honored to be appointed by Governor DeSantis to serve on the Florida Development Finance Corporation Board of Directors," said Mr. Craig. "FDFC plays an important role in expanding access to capital for projects that strengthen communities, support infrastructure, create opportunity and advance economic development across Florida. I look forward to contributing my experience in recovery, resilience, housing and public-private program execution to support FDFC's mission."

Mr. Craig is a member of the Disaster Recovery Coalition of America Board of Directors and has served in numerous leadership and advisory roles across the emergency management, resilience and public policy sectors. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and an MBA from Purdue University, as well as a master's degree from Central European University in Hungary.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

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SOURCE Michael Baker International