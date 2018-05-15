Michael Baker International Assisting Arkansas DOT with State's First Accelerated Bridge Construction Lateral Slide Replacement Project

As a national leader in the implementation of ABC projects, Michael Baker will perform bridge replacement design and offer guidance to ARDOT engineers on the implementation of the lateral slide to the state's emerging ABC program. As the initial task under this contract, Michael Baker conducted a Bridge Construction Staging Study to compare various lateral slide replacement options. After comparing the safety, traffic impact, cost and other factors, Michael Baker recommended an approach which uses two separate lateral slides to replace both bridges. In this approach, two new bridges will be constructed on temporary falsework to the north and south of the existing parallel bridges, while crews construct a permanent substructure for the proposed bridges underneath the existing bridges. Once completed, two separate bridge-slide operations will be performed to move each of the new bridges into their permanent positions. This option limits traffic disruption to two short-term periods—roughly three days each—during which traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

"I-30 is a heavily trafficked interstate route that connects Little Rock and other cities including Memphis, Tennessee to Dallas, so using ABC to replace the bridges over the De Roche Creek was the ideal design and construction choice to help reduce lane closure time and improve safety," said Mike Stengel, Vice President and Office Executive for Michael Baker's Little Rock office. "Michael Baker's expertise with ABC will help ARDOT implement its first lateral slide bridge replacement project to serve as a model for the Department as they continue to implement this innovative approach across the state."

The design phase of the project is anticipated to be completed in October 2018. In addition to the design work, Michael Baker will provide construction support services—including extensive on-site guidance and coordination during the slide operations—throughout the duration of the construction phase. Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2019.

