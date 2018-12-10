Michael Baker International Awarded Construction Management Contract to Help Improve Water Quality in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced it has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide professional construction management and inspection services for the expansion of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) wastewater treatment plant along the Ohio river in Pittsburgh. The project will expand the capacity of the plant to handle and process up to 600 million gallons of wastewater per day during a wet weather event from its current capacity of 250 million gallons per day. The plant expansion is expected to reduce approximately 3 billion gallons of wastewater into Pittsburgh rivers and streams each year.

Michael Baker will be responsible for assisting ALCOSAN in administering multiple construction contracts enforcing the project schedule, monitoring costs and meeting regulation expectations. Beginning with pre-construction phase services, the firm will provide professional construction services performing design reviews, value engineering, independent cost and schedule development. Once into construction, Michael Baker will provide resident engineering and quality inspection of the plant through close-out and commissioning.

"Michael Baker is proud to continue supporting ALCOSAN with such an important initiative in the City of Pittsburgh," said Tom Zagorski, P.E., National Practice Lead of Construction Services at Michael Baker. "The plant expansion project is a major and logical step toward ALCOSAN's goal of cleaner rivers in the city, ultimately providing cleaner water to the citizens, and we are excited to be a part of it."

ALCOSAN serves approximately 823,600 people in the Pittsburgh region. Planning for the plant has already kicked off, with construction likely to begin in 2020. The plant expansion is expected to be complete by 2027.

