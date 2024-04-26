Michael Baker International Names Lisa Carbonara Vice President, Talent Acquisition

Human Resources expert to lead recruitment and onboarding of world-class talent

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Lisa Carbonara has joined the firm as Vice President, Talent Acquisition. In this role, Ms. Carbonara will lead the recruitment and onboarding efforts for Michael Baker's world-class talent. She will spearhead all facets of Michael Baker's talent acquisition program, including sourcing, recruiting, university relations, proactive outreach and diversity programs. Additionally, Ms. Carbonara will collaborate across all levels and functions of the organization to proactively develop and execute comprehensive recruiting strategies that support the firm's business objectives and strategic goals.

"Michael Baker's more than 80-year legacy of expertise, experience, innovation and integrity is only possible through the contributions made by every member of our Wolf Pack through the years," said Sara Harris, Chief Human Resources Officer at Michael Baker International. "We Make a Difference by providing our people with fulfilling careers where they attain personal and professional satisfaction and make an impact in the communities in which we live and work. I look forward to partnering with Lisa to ensure we continue to hire the best in the industry."

Ms. Carbonara joins Michael Baker with more than 25 years of experience in Talent Acquisition and HR transformation. She most recently served as Director, Talent Acquisition at CGI, an IT and business consulting firm, where she led a global team recruiting for roles that spanned early career through senior executives. She previously spent nearly two decades with IBM leading programs in talent acquisition, talent assessment and human capital management and held various consulting and HR roles at PwC Consulting, Quantum Chemical Corporation, Deutsche Bank and Paine Webber.

Ms. Carbonara earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Villanova University.

