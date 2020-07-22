Michael Baker International Awarded FEMA MT-1 Processing Services Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today the continuation of its 45-year relationship with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The firm is set to execute a FEMA MT-1 Processing Services Contract in support of FEMA's Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (Risk MAP) Program. MT-1 Processing Services allows property owners to submit scientific or technical data to FEMA to determine the mandatory flood insurance purchase requirement for their property. Michael Baker will serve as a subcontractor to North Wind Resource Consulting, LLC. Project completion is anticipated to occur in May 2023.

"For nearly half a century, Michael Baker has helped communities lead themselves into a more resilient future," said Dale Gray, Office Executive, Alexandria – Emergency Management Office at Michael Baker International. "This important program makes a difference in communities at risk of flooding and our team will continue to provide excellent customer service to homeowners requesting FEMA review their need to purchase or maintain flood insurance."

Michael Baker partners with FEMA in a number of capacities, including work on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which promotes the adoption of floodplain management regulations to mitigate the impact of flooding on private and public structures.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

