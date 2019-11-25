Michael Baker International Grows Aviation Practice with Two Strategic Appointments

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that J. Brad Homan, P.E., and Matthew Ponce, P.E., are assuming new roles within the firm's Aviation Practice, as it continues to strengthen its aviation services, including developing airport master plans, designing new airfield infrastructure, creating new terminal programs and serving as an on-call extension of staff to aviation clients.

"Michael Baker has a long history of providing planning, environmental, design and construction services to airports worldwide, from the smallest general aviation facilities to the largest and busiest international hub airports in the U.S.," said Mark Kistler, Aviation Practice Lead at Michael Baker. "I firmly believe that Brad and Matt's leadership will help us deepen our partnerships within the Aviation industry and provide greater support to our clients who entrust us with their airports, facilities and operations."

J. Brad Homan , P.E., has been promoted to Regional Aviation Lead and will support strategic growth of the Aviation Practice in the Great Lakes Region. Mr. Homan has been with Michael Baker for more than 26 years and most recently served as Department Manager – Aviation in the Pittsburgh office. He also serves as the Assistant Project Manager for the Multi-Modal Complex for the Pittsburgh International Terminal Modernization Program. Mr. Homan serves as the Vice Chair for the ACEC/PA Aviation Committee and is a member of the Aviation Council of Pennsylvania and Engineer's Society of Western PA. He earned a Master's Certificate in Project Management from the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania , and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University in Morgantown , West Virginia .





Matthew Ponce, P.E., joins Michael Baker as Department Manger – Aviation in the firm's Pittsburgh office, providing leadership to the Aviation team while managing the operational performance, staff development and client engagement of the Practice. Mr. Ponce has spent more than two decades developing comprehensive aviation projects at commercial air-carrier international hubs, regional airports and airline facilities. He most recently worked at WSP USA, where he led a number of airfield projects, most notably the $4 billion replacement of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York, the largest aviation P3 project to date in the U.S. He is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives, Aviation Council of Pennsylvania, Airports Council International and the Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

