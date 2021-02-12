Michael Baker International Honored with MAPPS 2020 Geospatial Products & Services Excellence Award for PWSA Curb Box Inspection Program

PITTSBURGH , Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that the firm has been honored by MAPPS, the preeminent national association of private sector firms in the geospatial profession, with a 2020 Geospatial Products & Services Excellence Award for its work on the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) Curb Box Inspection Program. The Geospatial Excellence Awards are presented to MAPPS member firms whose project entries exemplify the professionalism, value, integrity and achievement of the firm's staff as demonstrated over the previous year. Michael Baker International was honored in the Surveying/Field Data Collection Category.

The winning project supported the PWSA's Lead Service Line Identification Program, which provided needed data in efforts to replace all the authority's lead services lines. Michael Baker developed an innovative program to inspect 15,000 curb-boxes in 12-months to identify service lines that may contribute to elevated lead/copper levels in water. Leveraging survey crews, photo inspections and web-enabled GIS, the firm located and catalogued lead lines to assist in preparing a water service line inventory.

"Michael Baker has been headquartered in the Pittsburgh area for more than 80 years and has served as a long-standing partner to PWSA for more than 30 years," said Beth Larkin, Senior Vice President and Pittsburgh Office Executive at Michael Baker International. "Our firm is deeply ingrained in the city, making us especially familiar with the intricacies of this complex inspection program. This has led to the collection of more accurate and updated inspection data, which ultimately contributes to safer and cleaner drinking water for residents in the communities in which we live and work."

To view a two–minute video about this project, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCu9WQmOaVs

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

