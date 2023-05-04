Michael Baker International Introduces Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS) Business Vertical

Dennis Berlien, P.E., named President of Sustainable and Resilient Solutions

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced the introduction of its Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS) business vertical. This new platform encompasses the firm's Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), Structural Engineering, Telecommunications, Cybersecurity and Fire Protection services. The firm will provide its expertise in these specialty areas to its existing clients, focusing on the Federal market, while expanding into state, municipal and commercial markets, as well as sectors including healthcare, higher education and Advanced Technology, among others. To lead this initiative, Michael Baker has named Dennis Berlien, P.E., President of Sustainable and Resilient Solutions.

"As we Reimagine Michael Baker, we are taking another step in the growth and evolution of our company with the introduction of our Sustainable and Resilient Solutions vertical," said James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., Chief Operating Officer at Michael Baker International. "Projects involving smart buildings that are sustainable and resilient are complex and require the expertise that a full-service engineering and consulting firm can provide. Our new SRS vertical will enhance our work for clients by streamlining decision-making among these specialty areas and position us for continued growth. I am confident that under Dennis' leadership, our team will establish Michael Baker as a leader in this important sector."

As President of Sustainable and Resilient Solutions, Mr. Berlien is focused on delivering sustainable and resilient MEP, structural and fire protection solutions to address the complex infrastructure challenges of Michael Baker's clients. He brings a client-first approach to design, delivery and operations, while partnering on the execution of some of the most sustainable buildings in the world. Mr. Berlien also serves as Chief Executive Officer for Akela Engineering, a Michael Baker company and full-service MEP firm providing engineering and consulting services with a focus on clients in Southern California.

Mr. Berlien brings more the 25 years of experience to his role at Michael Baker. He most recently served as President for Glumac, a Tetra Tech Company, after holding a variety of executive roles since joining in 2011. Throughout his career, Mr. Berlien also held leadership positions at Vanderweil Engineers, Wright Engineers, AMEC, Adobe Consulting Engineers and Bechtel.

Mr. Berlien holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Orangewood Foundation, one of the leading providers of services to foster and community youth in Orange County. He was a Director for the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), an organization committed to a sustainable, prosperous future through its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) criteria as well as a DBIA certified professional. Mr. Berlien is also co-author of the book, "Connections: Everyone Happens for a Reason."

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

