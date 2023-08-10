Michael Baker International Introduces vAIRify

Michael Baker International

10 Aug, 2023

New cloud-native, SaaS offering designed to facilitate safe and effective operations for UAS pilots and program managers

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today introduced vAIRify, a new cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering designed to facilitate safe and effective program management for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) pilots and program managers. vAIRify is part of Michael Baker's SkySuite, a platform of applications designed to support end-to-end flight planning and program management for the aviation industry.

"We developed vAIRify to optimize flight planning and reduce the pain points associated with flight documentation – ultimately allowing users to get in the air faster," said Kranti Bandi, CSM, SOA, PMP, National Applications Development Director at Michael Baker International. "vAIRify offers the tools our clients need to develop robust and streamlined UAS programs."

vAIRify enables clients across local government agencies, state governments, departments of transportation and the private sector to:

  • Oversee programs with a user-friendly interface that integrates geographic information systems (GIS) modules and custom dashboards to help users track progress and manage projects effectively.
  • Mitigate risk by ensuring the safe approval and execution of flight plans in alignment with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. Users can view key details like certifications and flight hazards for informed decision making.
  • Standardize documentation and stay organized through the creation of uniform flight submissions, documentation and approvals. Users can access this information for future use from vAIRify's dashboard.
  • Create a system of record and enable the use of authoritative data to track progress over time. vAIRify captures and stores all historical flight information.

To learn more about vAIRify, visit: https://digitalsolutions.mbakerintl.com/vairify/ 

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
[email protected]  
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

