Michael Baker International Welcomes Farzad Moghbel as VP of Technology Products

Industry expert to lead firm's end‑to‑end product strategy and execution

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that the firm has welcomed Farzad Moghbel as VP of Technology Products. In this role, Mr. Moghbel will lead Michael Baker's end‑to‑end product strategy and execution, ensuring the firm's technology services are aligned with business goals, market trends and customer needs. As part of the Chief Technology Officer's organization supporting all product development in the organization, Mr. Moghbel will coordinate across Michael Baker and its family of companies to deliver high‑value technologies that maximize client impact and ROI. He will accelerate modernization across cloud, infrastructure and data systems while strengthening security and expanding AI capabilities.

"For more than 85 years, Michael Baker has pioneered progress and shaped the infrastructure that supports communities nationwide," said Rod Malehmir, Chief Technology Officer at Michael Baker International. "Precision, efficiency and resilience are at the core of our technology‑driven approach, and Farzad's leadership will help us continue delivering innovative solutions that create lasting value for our clients."

Mr. Moghbel has nearly a decade of technology and product leadership experience. Most recently, he was Hexagon's Cloud Strategy-Technical Product Manager. He modernized platforms, expanded AI and agentic capabilities across multiple product lines, improved reliability and accelerated revenue growth and generation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Moghbel was the Lead Technical Product Manager at Mimik Technology, where he led AI and digital platform modernization initiatives, creating faster, more scalable solutions for industries like automotive, energy, and health—accelerating revenue growth, speeding development cycles, improving reliability and driving user adoption and new product capabilities across multiple global platforms.

Mr. Moghbel studied Design Thinking at the MIT Sloan School of Management and Full-Stack Software Development at the University of Toronto. He holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Ottawa.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International