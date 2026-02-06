Michael Baker International Welcomes Eric Jorgensen as Vice President and Digital Government Practice Lead

Mr. Jorgensen to lead the expansion of the firm's Digital Government solutions

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Eric Jorgensen joined the firm as Vice President and Digital Government Practice Lead. In this role, Mr. Jorgensen will lead Michael Baker's client engagement strategies to expand its Digital Government portfolio with new and existing clients, while strengthening relationships to reinforce the firm's position as a trusted advisor delivering a full breadth of integrated solutions and services as One Michael Baker. Additionally, Mr. Jorgensen will partner with local and regional leadership to align technical capabilities with market needs and client expectations. He will foster cross-discipline collaboration to deliver integrated solutions and leverage the technology capabilities of Michael Baker and its family of companies.

"Eric is a proven change agent with a track record of leading entrenched systems to innovate and embrace new paradigms," said Rod Malehmir, Chief Technology Officer at Michael Baker International. "His deep experience in government operations and digital transformation will be instrumental as we continue to expand our Digital Government capabilities, strengthen client relationships and deliver integrated, technology-enabled solutions that help our clients better serve their constituents."

Mr. Jorgensen has more than 20 years of experience in state government and operations. Prior to joining Michael Baker, he served as the Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division Director for 10 years. Previously, he also served in Arizona state government as Deputy Director for Administration for the Arizona Department of Child Safety, and Chief Financial Officer, Benefit Services, for the Arizona Department of Administration. As Assistant Director for the Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee, he was charged with oversight of the entire budget process. Earlier in his career, Mr. Jorgensen was Principal of ERJorgensen Consulting, where he provided data management and analysis solutions to diverse clients, from small local businesses to large multinational companies.

Mr. Jorgensen earned a Master of International Affairs degree in Economic Policy from the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Political Science from Brigham Young University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International