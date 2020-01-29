Michael Baker International Kicks Off Year with 11 Regional ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, has won 11 regional Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) to date from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC). These awards recognize engineering firms for projects that demonstrate a high degree of achievement, value and innovation. Michael Baker received statewide recognition in California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

"These award-winning projects represent only a handful of the many initiatives we undertake to help solve the complex infrastructure challenges that communities face today. They are a testament to the passion and expertise of our employees," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "We are proud to be recognized by ACEC member organizations across the country."

Michael Baker has received the following honors:

ACEC California awarded the Orange Coast College Recycling Center (OCC) and the I-15/Temecula Parkway Interchange projects with Merit Awards.

awarded the Recycling Center (OCC) and the I-15/Temecula Parkway Interchange projects with Merit Awards. ACEC Georgia honored two Michael Baker projects with awards for the Courtland Street Bridge Replacement (State Award) and the Runway 21L EMAS at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (Honor Award).

honored two projects with awards for the Courtland Street Bridge Replacement (State Award) and the Runway 21L EMAS at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (Honor Award). ACEC Illinois recognized Michael Baker's work on the Winona Bridge Rehabilitation and Reconstruction project with an Honor Award.

recognized work on the Winona Bridge Rehabilitation and Reconstruction project with an Honor Award. ACEC Minnesota also recognized the Winona Bridge Rehabilitation and Reconstruction project with a Grand Award.

also recognized the Winona Bridge Rehabilitation and Reconstruction project with a Grand Award. ACEC New Jersey named the I-280/Route 21 Interchange Improvements project as an Honor Award recipient.

named the I-280/Route 21 Interchange Improvements project as an Honor Award recipient. ACEC New York recognized the I-280/Route 21 Interchange Improvements project with a Platinum Award.

recognized the I-280/Route 21 Interchange Improvements project with a Platinum Award. ACEC Ohio honored Michael Baker with three Honor Awards for projects: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Norfolk Southern Bridge CF-35.40 and Towpath Trail Stage 3 Extension.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

