Michael Baker International, LLC Acquires Digital Data Technologies, Inc., Launches DATAMARK Technologies

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced its acquisition of Digital Data Technologies, Inc. (DDTI), a top-tier provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services. With this acquisition, DATAMARK, Michael Baker's public safety division, known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, will partner with DDTI under the brand DATAMARK Technologies to provide a fully integrated solution to clients in the rapidly growing Government Technology (GovTech) and public safety sectors.

DATAMARK and DDTI's capabilities herald a new age for public safety, where the integration of processes and technologies ensures a seamless flow of data between Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS and Next Generation Core Services (NGCS).

DATAMARK Technologies becomes the only provider of a fully integrated solution that empowers organizations to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards that improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability. By breaking down the barriers of data silos, the unified approach of DATAMARK Technologies guarantees that accurate and consistent information is readily available, enhancing the integrity of the data supply chain from start to finish. The offering is further augmented by leading-edge technologies within Michael Baker, such as indoor mapping, LiDAR solutions and digital twin technology. This joint approach positions DATAMARK Technologies to capture a $200 million combined annual addressable market.

DATAMARK Technologies offers a full continuum of data-driven solutions, enhanced by the entirety of Michael Baker's breadth of capabilities, services and geographic reach:

Data and Technology Interoperability: The fusion of processes and technologies to create a streamlined ecosystem, facilitating a continuous and efficient flow of data.

Enhanced Data Supply Chain: The combination of offerings addresses patchwork solutions that are prevalent in the public safety services market. DATAMARK Technologies offers a robust and ongoing data management system that ensures data integrity throughout the supply chain.

Seamless Data Management: The integrated solution will transform cumbersome remediation processes to resolve data errors that affect call routing into a reimagined solution for data management.

Indoor Mapping: Expanded indoor mapping solutions that support public safety, asset owners and operators using DATAMARK Technologies' best-in-class mapping display, GIS and digital twin solutions.

Data Cooperation: Departments of Transportation, taxation and other state agencies are now able to leverage a single, authoritative dataset for inter-organizational operations.

"DATAMARK Technologies, is positioned to introduce an unprecedented level of interoperability that elevates the standards of emergency response services and reduces hurdles for public safety," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "Through this transformational combination, our firm boasts industry-leading, full spectrum GIS services, unmatched GIS solutions and the largest GIS technical services team in the market today."

The Next Generation Is Now

DATAMARK Technologies' new slogan, "the next generation is NOW," encapsulates a forward-thinking vision to meet the most critical needs of its clients. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, DATAMARK and DDTI are poised to deliver transformational solutions that will empower public safety professionals and save lives. For more information about DATAMARK Technologies, go to DATAMARKGIS.com, DDTI.net, or visit booth #713 at the upcoming NENA conference later this month.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 4,000 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

