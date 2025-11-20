Michael Baker International Names Whitney Gray, CFM, Water Regional Practice Leader - Florida

Ms. Gray to ensure that technical capabilities and processes are aligned to support quality standards in service delivery

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that Whitney Gray, CFM, has been promoted to Water Regional Practice Leader – Florida. In this role, Ms. Gray will lead the growth of Michael Baker's Water Practice in Florida while providing support to the Southern Region, ensuring that technical capabilities and processes align and support quality standards for the delivery of services. She will enhance the firm's industry presence and work closely with Operations leaders to deepen existing client partnerships, uncover new opportunities and forge relationships with prospective clients. In addition, she will play a key role in advancing strategic pursuits and introducing clients to the full breadth of the firm's integrated service offerings as One Michael Baker.

"Growing populations increase demand for clean water, while aging infrastructure and extreme weather strain existing systems. Our Water Practice is dedicated to delivering innovative water solutions that modernize systems and protect communities," said Denise Laferte, National Practice Lead, Water, at Michael Baker International. "Whitney's deep understanding of the Florida market has been instrumental in strengthening Michael Baker's water and resiliency presence, securing new opportunities and guiding our valued clients. As we continue to advance and transform our Water Practice, she will be a key driver in broadening our client base and service offerings across Florida and the Southern Region, while championing our growth as One Michael Baker."

Ms. Gray has more than 20 years of experience in resilience planning and environmental strategy, including 15 years in various roles in Florida government, from city level to statewide agencies, with a focus on working with local governments. She joined Michael Baker in 2021 as Florida's Statewide Resilience Program Manager. Prior to joining the company, she built the resilience program at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, culminating with the creation of the Resilient Florida program that included a grant program which has, to date, served over $2 billion dollars in state and federal funds to Florida's local governments. Ms. Gray also held previous resilience positions at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council.

Ms. Gray earned a Master of Science degree in Systems Ecology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from the University of Florida. She is also a member of the Association of State Floodplain Managers and Florida Floodplain Managers Association.

