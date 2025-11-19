Michael Baker International Names Scott Rodseth, P.E., P.Eng., Office Executive - Chicago

Mr. Rodseth to drive strategic growth, operational excellence and client engagement across Chicagoland and Midwest Markets

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that Scott Rodseth, P.E., P.Eng., has been promoted to Office Executive – Chicago. In this role, Mr. Rodseth will lead strategic client engagement efforts, focusing on deepening relationships with existing partners while proactively identifying and pursuing new business opportunities that align with the firm's long-term growth strategy across the Chicagoland area, Illinois, northwest Indiana and Iowa. He will provide expert operational management, staff management and production/project oversight for the office and champion the development of a high-performing, multidisciplinary team in Chicago, fostering a collaborative culture that supports professional growth and drives the expansion of service offerings under One Michael Baker.

"Scott's promotion reflects Michael Baker's commitment to growth, excellence and investing in the development of our talent. He regularly provides support and assistance wherever needed and identifies ways we can work with clients – current and new – to deliver services that align with our firm's Culture of Excellence," said Paul Gluck, P.E., PMP, DBIA, Great Lakes Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Michael Baker's legacy in the Chicagoland area dates to 1977, and I look forward to Scott's leadership that will strengthen our presence in the region, deepen relationships with our clients and deliver innovative solutions to complex infrastructure challenges."

Mr. Rodseth joined Michael Baker in 2022 as Department Manager – Construction Services (CS) before being promoted to Director of Transportation, where he oversaw the Structures, Highways and CS departments serving the Illinois and Iowa markets. His oversight of the CS team also extended to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He has also served as Interim Office Executive – Chicago since June 2025. He has 18 years of experience in the engineering industry and has worked throughout the Midwest, Canada and Saudi Arabia, most recently as Vice President of Construction Services for Interra, Inc. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick, Inc. (HLR) and V3 Companies.

As an industry leader, Mr. Rodseth is actively involved with the Illinois Road & Transportation Builders Association, American Council of Engineering Companies and American Public Works Association's Suburban Branch, where he serves as President. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Valparaiso University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International