Michael Baker International, LLC Strengthens and Expands Business with Four New Acquisitions

MLU Services, Inc., Digital Data Technologies, Inc., Infinity MEP+S Consultants and Gavan-Graham Electrical Products join firm to diversify and expand offerings and reach

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that its parent company, Michael Baker International, LLC, has acquired four innovative companies that will enhance and grow its portfolio of services and expand its client base to new markets: MLU Services, Inc., Digital Data Technologies, Inc., Infinity MEP+S Consultants, and Gavan-Graham Electrical Products.

"The acquisition of these four innovative and industry-leading firms allows us to boldly advance our goal of transforming Michael Baker International into a full-service engineering and consulting firm," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "The companies we are acquiring are strong brands in their respective sectors and will bolster Michael Baker's focus on expansion in the commercial space and complement key growth segments across the firm."

Key growth segments include the rapidly evolving Government Technology Sector (GovTech), which focuses on automating government workflows, streamlining communications and backing up data via secure systems; and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS), focusing on the full continuum of services for the creation of vertical infrastructure.

The addition of the four companies will enhance and expand Michael Baker's services and client portfolio, further differentiating the firm among its competitors:

MLU Services, Inc. (MLU) is a national logistics and disaster response firm that will operate within Michael Baker's Tidal Basin Group, joining forces to provide integrated technology, resilience and emergency management solutions. The addition of MLU strengthens Michael Baker's national capabilities and industry-leading position in disaster management and technology solutions for government and private sectors. This offering positions Michael Baker as a leading comprehensive emergency and disaster management logistics, technology and consulting firm, to meet the growing need for disaster preparedness and recovery assistance services for federal, state and local clients.

is a national logistics and disaster response firm that will operate within Tidal Basin Group, joining forces to provide integrated technology, resilience and emergency management solutions. The addition of MLU strengthens national capabilities and industry-leading position in disaster management and technology solutions for government and private sectors. This offering positions as a leading comprehensive emergency and disaster management logistics, technology and consulting firm, to meet the growing need for disaster preparedness and recovery assistance services for federal, state and local clients. Digital Data Technologies, Inc. (DDTI) is a provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) core software products that ensure accurate routing and geographic information system (GIS) data for 9-1-1 deployments. Along with DATAMARK, Michael Baker's public safety GIS division known for its data creation, management and maintenance technologies, DDTI will provide a unique, full solution for public safety GIS technology under a new brand: DATAMARK Technologies . DATAMARK Technologies becomes the only provider of a fully integrated solution that empowers organizations to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. No other firm provides industry-leading GIS services with the largest technical services team and unmatched GIS solutions.

is a provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) core software products that ensure accurate routing and geographic information system (GIS) data for 9-1-1 deployments. Along with DATAMARK, public safety GIS division known for its data creation, management and maintenance technologies, DDTI will provide a unique, full solution for public safety GIS technology under a new brand: . DATAMARK Technologies becomes the only provider of a fully integrated solution that empowers organizations to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. No other firm provides industry-leading GIS services with the largest technical services team and unmatched GIS solutions. Infinity MEP+S Consultants is an MEP, fire protection and technology design firm. The company will augment the strong MEP offerings of Michael Baker's SRS vertical and Akela team, a full-service MEP and consulting firm. This integrated team will provide a full continuum of MEP, engineering, technology and consulting services to address clients' most complex structural and building challenges.

is an MEP, fire protection and technology design firm. The company will augment the strong MEP offerings of SRS vertical and Akela team, a full-service MEP and consulting firm. This integrated team will provide a full continuum of MEP, engineering, technology and consulting services to address clients' most complex structural and building challenges. Gavan-Graham Electrical Products is a premier original equipment manufacturer to the power distribution market, and manufactures and assembles mission-critical, customized solutions for a broad customer base in a variety of industries. Gavan-Graham will work within Michael Baker's SRS and Akela team on projects for industrial and commercial end markets, allowing the firm to insource electrical product supply and installation on existing projects. The team will provide critical electrical products to enhance resiliency for vertical infrastructure and support electrification and clean energy initiatives.

