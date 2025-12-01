Michael Baker International Welcomes Ramez Butros, P.E., as Great Lakes Regional Practice Lead - Aviation

Mr. Butros to lead strategic growth and client engagement for the firm's aviation market throughout the Great Lakes Region

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that Ramez Butros, P.E., has joined the firm as Great Lakes Regional Practice Lead – Aviation. In this role, Mr. Butros will lead strategic growth and client engagement for the firm's aviation market throughout the Great Lakes Region, which includes 16 offices across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Mr. Butros will identify emerging market opportunities and strengthen relationships with key aviation clients and contractors throughout the region. As part of the firm's commitment to delivering integrated solutions, he will collaborate across geographies and practices to embed aviation expertise within broader transportation initiatives as One Michael Baker. Working closely with national, regional and local leaders, he will support proposal development, negotiate strategic contracts and champion a unified approach to client service and project execution.

In addition to driving business development, Mr. Butros will provide technical and operational leadership across aviation projects. By aligning Michael Baker's technical capabilities with the firm's rigorous quality standards, he will ensure excellence in project delivery, oversee operational performance throughout the lifecycle of aviation infrastructure projects and mentor colleagues to foster growth and innovation.

"We are pleased to welcome Ramez to Michael Baker. His deep expertise in aviation and proven leadership in delivering large-scale aviation projects worldwide will be instrumental as we expand our presence and capabilities across the Great Lakes Region," said Balram "B" Bheodari, National Practice Lead, Aviation Services. "Our team is dedicated to delivering innovation for airports nationwide, and Ramez's strategic vision and collaborative approach strongly align with our commitment to provide integrated solutions for our clients' most complex challenges."

Mr. Butros has four decades of experience developing large international, regional and general aviation airports in the U.S., Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Prior to joining Michael Baker, he served as Founder, President and CEO of BILD Global, an independent airport development and aviation consultancy. Earlier in his career, he was President, Executive General Manager & Corporate Advisor at Shaffer Wilson Sarver & Gray (SWSG), General Manager and Global Aviation / Transportation Leader at WSP/Louis Berger, and Senior Vice President/Regional Director at URS.

Mr. Butros is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), and Institute of Transportation Engineers ITE), among others. He earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management.

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations.

