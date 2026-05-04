Michael Baker International Named to Autodesk Digital Twin Solution Provider Program

Technology-driven leader affirms advanced digital twin capabilities as Autodesk Digital Twin Solution Provider

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that the firm has been named to the Autodesk Digital Twin Solution Provider Program, a selective global partner program that recognizes organizations with proven expertise in delivering, scaling and sustaining digital twin solutions using Autodesk Tandem.

As a technology-driven leader in engineering and consulting, Michael Baker leverages its deep expertise and advanced digital twin capabilities to enable owners and operators to better manage, optimize and enhance the resilience of both horizontal and vertical infrastructure. By applying digital twin solutions across the full asset lifecycle, the firm delivers actionable insights that support more informed, data-driven decision-making, long-term asset performance and improved operational efficiency for building owners and operators.

As one of a select number of companies accepted into the Autodesk Digital Twin Solution Provider Program, this marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued progression from descriptive and informative digital twins toward predictive, enterprise scale twin solutions for transportation, facilities and infrastructure clients. Participation in the program formally validates Michael Baker's ability to connect design, construction and operational data into a trusted digital twin environment.

As a Digital Twin Solution Provider, Michael Baker will work closely with Autodesk to implement the industry-leading Autodesk Tandem platform as a system of record for asset information for the firm's clients, enabling owners and operators to establish a single source of truth across the asset lifecycle. This alignment strengthens Michael Baker's ability to support clients as they move beyond handover and into continuous operations, analytics and optimization.

"Joining the Autodesk Digital Twin Solution Provider Program positions Michael Baker to further accelerate how our clients adopt and scale digital twins across their portfolios," said Rod Malehmir, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Michael Baker International. "Looking ahead, this partnership will support more connected project delivery, stronger continuity from design through operations and measurable improvements in how infrastructure and facilities are managed over time. We see this as a critical step in enabling our clients to realize long-term value from their digital investments."

Michael Baker has long been a leader in digital twin strategy, platform integration and cross-practice workflows that align building information modeling (BIM), geographic information systems (GIS), reality capture, sensor data and analytics into cohesive digital environments. Acceptance into the Autodesk Digital Twin Solution Provider Program reflects the firm's broader commitment to advancing owner-centric digital twin solutions that are scalable, standards-based and focused on operational outcomes.

"This program is an important pillar of our overall digital twin vision," said Joseph Bartorelli, Vice President, Digital Solutions at Michael Baker International. "Autodesk Tandem plays a key role in how we partner with clients to establish a reliable digital foundation at handover and evolve that foundation into something that supports forecasting, optimization and decision support over the life of an asset. Being recognized by Autodesk reinforces our direction and strengthens our ability to deliver digital twins that are practical, durable and outcome driven."

"Michael Baker International has been a valued Autodesk customer for years, and it's exciting to see them expand their focus into digital twin-enabled building operations with Tandem. Their evolution from design and delivery into full built asset lifecycle services reflects where the industry is heading. As they continue investing in this space, we're looking forward to working together to help our collective customers turn fragmented building data into actionable business intelligence for smarter, more efficient operations," said Hayli Hay, Director of Digital Twin Partnerships at Autodesk.

Michael Baker's participation in the Autodesk Digital Twin Solution Provider Program further enhances the firm's ability to deliver integrated digital strategies across transportation, federal, water, aviation, facilities, and complex infrastructure markets, supporting clients as they modernize how assets are delivered, operated and optimized.

Learn more about how Michael Baker is transforming infrastructure with digital twins: https://mbakerintl.com/services/digital-twins/

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE Michael Baker International