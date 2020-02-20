Michael Baker International Names Aaron Stover, P.E., S.E., Regional Practice Lead - Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Aaron Stover, P.E., S.E., has been promoted to Regional Practice Lead – Bridge for the firm's Great Lakes Region. Mr. Stover will lead regional efforts to grow the Bridge Practice by broadening the office's existing capabilities, expanding into new markets and ensuring quality standards, technical expertise and project excellence for new and existing Bridge clients.

"Aaron's new role is an extension of his successful two-decade career with Michael Baker," said Kent Zinn, Great Lakes Regional Director at Michael Baker. "His passion for helping others through the projects we have the privilege to work on is evident and inspiring to our team members in the Louisville office and across the Region."

Mr. Stover brings 23 years of Structural Engineering and Project Management experience to his new position and has executed several of the largest and most complex bridge design and rehabilitation projects in Michael Baker's recent history, including the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Milton-Madison Bridge and the Land Between the Lakes Replacement Bridges. He also has significant project leadership experience in traditional bid-build and alternative delivery projects, including complex and long span bridge design, agency coordination and public involvement.

Mr. Stover earned a Master of Science degree and Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering/Structures from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

