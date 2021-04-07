Michael Baker International Names Ali Detar Vice President, Marketing Communications

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Ali Detar has joined the firm as Vice President, Marketing Communications. In this newly created role, Ms. Detar will work across the organization to plan and execute programs that elevate the Michael Baker International brand, distinguish the firm among industry competitors and provide deliverables that aid colleagues in cultivating client relationships.

"Ali brings two decades of progressive experience in developing and executing strategic and measurable marketing and communications programs to her new role at Michael Baker," said Leanna Anderson, Chief Communications Officer at Michael Baker International. "She will be instrumental in implementing marketing strategies to support business development teams and championing our firm's Practices, people and projects."

Ms. Detar is joining Michael Baker from Gannett Fleming, Inc., where she was responsible for strategic marketing for the infrastructure firm since 2005. She most recently served as Director of Marketing Communications. In this position, she was responsible for managing companywide corporate marketing efforts, including traditional and new media, and setting the direction for the strategic brand image of the firm, in both content and visual identity. Throughout her tenure at Gannett Fleming, Ms. Detar served as the marketing representative for the firm's urban air mobility, smart cities and automated/connected vehicle initiatives, Power business line and Northeast Region. Her imprint on Gannett Fleming also included launching its company magazine, corporate sustainability report and annual report for employees.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Detar served in various communications roles for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, including as Director of Communications responsible for managing internal and external communications for the Allegheny County Chief Executive and County government departments.

Ms. Detar holds a Master of Arts degree in Corporate Communications and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Journalism from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

