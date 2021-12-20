Michael Baker International Names Brad Brown, P.E., Southern Texas Office Executive

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Brad Brown, P.E., has been named Southern Texas Office Executive, where he will provide senior operations oversight of four offices, including Houston, Austin and San Antonio, as well as Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In his new role, Mr. Brown will strategically identify and build teams to support new disciplines, while also focusing on protecting and growing Michael Baker's core business in Construction Services, Highway, Planning and Water.

"Brad has nearly four decades of experience in the planning, design and construction management of major civil site, transportation and aviation projects," said Tommy Montgomery, Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "I am confident his deep experience and broad industry knowledge will help drive growth in the Southern Region and across Michael Baker."

Mr. Brown joined Michael Baker in 2019 as Regional Practice Lead – Transportation and Construction Services. He was instrumental in driving growth in the Transportation and Construction Services markets, including the firm's work with the Texas Department of Transportation, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Toll Authorities. He has been responsible for successfully marketing professional services across Texas, managing traditional delivery projects, providing construction management services, leading alternate delivery projects, business development, recruiting, staff development and project performance with an emphasis on surface transportation projects.

Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

