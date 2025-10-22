Michael Baker International Names Brynne Kelly, Ph.D., Vice President, Talent Management

Dr. Kelly will lead the company's initiatives around succession planning, career pathing, performance and employee experience

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that the firm has named Brynne Kelly, Ph.D., Vice President, Talent Management. In this role, Dr. Kelly will lead the company's initiatives around succession planning, career pathing, performance and employee experience. She will enhance the firm's resources and frameworks to grow and advance careers with Michael Baker through well-structured talent reviews and succession planning practices that enable the continuous evolution of its workforce at all levels of the organization. Additionally, she will lead Michael Baker's Culture and Belonging team and foster an inclusive and engaging employee experience focused on boosting retention and promoting a culture of recognition and continuous feedback to fuel the leadership pipeline.

"At Michael Baker, We Make a Difference in our employees' careers. This means creating meaningful pathways for growth, fostering a culture where every individual feels valued and empowered and ensuring our people have the support and opportunities they need to thrive and lead at every stage of their journey," said Tanya Currie, Chief Human Resources Officer at Michael Baker International.

"Brynne brings a thoughtful, strategic lens to talent development, and I'm excited to work with her as she helps connect performance, succession and growth into a unified experience for our employees."

A future-focused leader in organizational development and talent management, Dr. Kelly has two decades of experience shaping people strategies that power growth in global, high-performing organizations. She is an architect of modern talent ecosystems and excels at building enterprise frameworks that turn business strategy into scalable systems by linking succession, performance and development into one cohesive employee experience. Her work transforms talent programs from administrative processes into strategic growth engines.

Dr. Kelly joins Michael Baker from MN8 Energy (formerly part of Goldman Sachs), where she was Global Head of Talent Management & Development. In that role, she built a comprehensive talent infrastructure, integrating cutting-edge AI tools and modern employee engagement strategies to transform performance management, learning, onboarding and leadership development programs.

Earlier in her career, she founded and was Principal at HR-ish, an organizational strategy consultancy. She also held leadership roles including Vice President of Organizational Development at imre, a creative services firm, and Senior Consultant, Talent & Organization, at Deloitte. In addition, she was a Visiting Scholar and Lecturer at Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Kelly holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior and Psychology from The State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo, a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Behavior from SUNY Brockport, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication from SUNY Fredonia.

