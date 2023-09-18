Michael Baker International Names Chris Blaze, P.L.S., National Practice Lead for LiDAR Services

Industry veteran to lead LiDAR Services team in cataloging information on the nation's critical infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Chris Blaze, P.L.S., has joined the firm as the National Practice Lead for LiDAR Services. In this role, Mr. Blaze will collaborate across the organization to identify and secure opportunities where Michael Baker can provide advanced LiDAR services to federal, state and municipal clients, cataloging immense amounts of detailed information about critical infrastructure.

"Michael Baker has been a recognized leader in the LiDAR profession since performing the nation's first commercial aerial LiDAR project in 1997, and our firm currently operates the nation's largest fleet of engineering-grade Mobile LiDAR systems," said Dan Kieny, President, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS), at Michael Baker International. "With Chris' extensive experience and expertise, I am confident that Michael Baker's position as the recognized leader in the LiDAR profession will remain strong and the innovative solutions we offer our clients will continue to grow and expand."

Mr. Blaze brings more than 20 years of experience in surveying work that supported land development, civil engineering, and real estate industries, including as a military construction and geodetic surveyor, to his role as National Practice Lead – LiDAR Services. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Blaze served as Director of Land Surveying for Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc., and earlier in his career, served as an Operations Chief/Military Surveyor with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mr. Blaze is a graduate of the Department of Defense Survey School, Pennsylvania West University, and is currently enrolled with the University of Wyoming's Cadastral Land Surveying Program. He is a Professional Licensed Surveyor in the state of Connecticut and is an active member of the CT Association and PA Society of Land Surveyors.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

