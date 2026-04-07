Michael Baker International Names Chris Peters, P.E., S.E., as CEO

"Chris brings the strategic mindset and operational discipline to lead Michael Baker through our next phase of growth," said Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman of Michael Baker International. "We are building a technology-driven engineering and consulting firm – strengthening our market focus, scaling our capabilities and delivering differentiating value to our clients."

As CEO, Mr. Peters will advance Michael Baker's strategy to meet evolving client priorities across the horizontal and vertical markets with public, private and government clients, while deepening the firm's focus on Technology, Differentiation and Innovation (TDI).

Mr. Peters succeeds Brian A. Lutes, who served as CEO since 2017.

Additionally, Kevin Reed, P.E., has been named Chief Operating Officer, Daniel A. Craig has been appointed President, and Alex Vickers joins as Chief Strategy Officer of Michael Baker International.

As COO, Mr. Reed will lead firmwide operations across Michael Baker's four lines of business – Infrastructure; Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA); Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3); and GovTech. He joined the firm in 2025 and will focus on technical and operational excellence, elevating performance, advancing enterprise systems and strengthening collaboration to support scalable growth.

As President, Mr. Craig will focus on growth in existing and emerging markets, client partnerships and technology-driven initiatives. He brings extensive experience in government services and emergency management, including his previous role as CEO of Tidal Basin Group and its operating division, MLU Services.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Vickers will lead the firm's enterprise strategic planning framework, refining market focus and guiding the translation of the company's long‑term vision into decisive priorities, investments and actions that drive long-term value creation for its clients. Most recently, he was a Project Leader in Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) Travel, Cities & Infrastructure (TCI) practice.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International