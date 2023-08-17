Michael Baker International Names Dewey Jones, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, National Market Lead - Federal Civilian Programs

News provided by

Michael Baker International

17 Aug, 2023, 11:27 ET

Industry veteran brings more than 30 years of experience to role

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Dewey Jones, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, has joined the firm as National Market Lead – Federal Civilian Programs. In this role, Mr. Jones will grow and manage client relationships with federal non-defense civilian agencies and partner across the organization to position Michael Baker for key federal opportunities and continued growth.

"Dewey has a strong track record of successfully growing business lines and client relationships, including securing and managing projects with more than a dozen federal civilian agencies, as well as Department of Defense and military affiliation contracts," said Brian May, President, Federal Programs and Services at Michael Baker International. "As we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker by expanding our client portfolio and services provided, I am pleased to welcome Dewey and look forward to him contributing to our more than 80-year legacy of service to the federal government."

Mr. Jones brings more than 30 years of experience to his role at Michael Baker. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Federal Market Leader, Civilian Agencies for AECOM. He also held positions of increasing responsibility with Mason & Hanger, Pond & Company, Clark Nexsen and HBA Architecture & Interior Design. He holds a Professional Bachelor of Architecture degree with a Construction Management minor from Virginia Tech.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

