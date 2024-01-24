Michael Baker International Names Fred Krumbhaar Chief Financial Officer for Sustainable and Resilient Solutions Vertical

News provided by

Michael Baker International

24 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

Mr. Krumbhaar to provide day-to-day oversight of SRS financial operations

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Fred Krumbhaar has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer for the Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS) vertical, which encompasses its mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), structural engineering, architecture, telecommunications, cybersecurity and fire protection services. In this role, Mr. Krumbhaar will provide day-to-day oversight of SRS financial operations, including financial monitoring, financial forecasting and business analysis. He will also contribute to the company's business strategy and organization as it positions commercial growth and expansion into new markets and geographies.

"Fred brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role and has proven himself to be a strategic business builder with deep expertise," said Dennis Berlien, P.E., President, Sustainable and Resilient Solutions, at Michael Baker International. "In his new role, Fred will oversee SRS financial operations as we focus on growing and maturing our business. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm."

Mr. Krumbhaar's specialized strengths include P&L management, strategic planning, business analysis, six-sigma and process design, acquisition due-diligence and integration. Most recently, he was Finance Director, Energy and Resources at Stantec, where he previously served as Global Director, Financial Planning & Analysis.

Mr. Krumbhaar earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Strategy from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Denver.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
[email protected] 
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

