Michael Baker International Names Fred Krumbhaar Chief Financial Officer for Sustainable and Resilient Solutions Vertical

Mr. Krumbhaar to provide day-to-day oversight of SRS financial operations

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Fred Krumbhaar has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer for the Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS) vertical, which encompasses its mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), structural engineering, architecture, telecommunications, cybersecurity and fire protection services. In this role, Mr. Krumbhaar will provide day-to-day oversight of SRS financial operations, including financial monitoring, financial forecasting and business analysis. He will also contribute to the company's business strategy and organization as it positions commercial growth and expansion into new markets and geographies.

"Fred brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role and has proven himself to be a strategic business builder with deep expertise," said Dennis Berlien, P.E., President, Sustainable and Resilient Solutions, at Michael Baker International. "In his new role, Fred will oversee SRS financial operations as we focus on growing and maturing our business. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm."

Mr. Krumbhaar's specialized strengths include P&L management, strategic planning, business analysis, six-sigma and process design, acquisition due-diligence and integration. Most recently, he was Finance Director, Energy and Resources at Stantec, where he previously served as Global Director, Financial Planning & Analysis.

Mr. Krumbhaar earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Strategy from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Denver.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

