Michael Baker International Names Jeff Polenske, P.E., Office Executive - Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Jeff Polenske, P.E., has joined the firm as Office Executive – Wisconsin, where he will oversee all office personnel and business activities for the firm across its Milwaukee and Madison locations.

"Jeff has long been a respected leader in Milwaukee government and joins Michael Baker after serving the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) for three decades in various engineering roles before becoming the Commissioner of DPW in 2018," said Kent Zinn, President, Infrastructure at Michael Baker International. "I am confident his impressive experience and broad industry knowledge will position him as a trusted adviser for our clients and will drive growth in our Milwaukee and Madison offices, as well as across Michael Baker."

As Commissioner of the City of Milwaukee Department DPW, Mr. Polenske managed nearly 2,400 employees in providing many of the city's most essential services, such as the delivery of safe, high-quality water as well as the design and construction of the city's vast infrastructure. He was also instrumental in creating strong working relationships with other governmental agencies, neighborhoods, business groups, city departments, elected officials and individual citizens as part of DPW's focus on improving the quality of life in the City of Milwaukee.

Mr. Polenske holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International