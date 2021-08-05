Michael Baker International Names John Hurley, P.E., PMP, National Market Lead - Army Programs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that John Hurley, P.E., PMP, has joined the firm as National Market Lead – Army Programs. Mr. Hurley will be responsible for providing leadership to develop, support and execute Army projects, which support the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies, expanding our Army services beyond our work with the Army Corps of Engineers, and growing the company's entire Federal portfolio. He will be based in the firm's Alexandria, Virginia, office.

"John is a versatile senior executive with more than 32 years of extensive leadership, management and engineering experience, including 15 years serving in executive leadership positions with the Army Corps of Engineers," said James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., Vice President, Federal Programs and Services at Michael Baker International. "He has a proven record of transforming and rebuilding organizations, leading and managing change in engineering organizations, building teams and forming coalitions with stakeholders, and I'm confident he will help meet the increasingly complex and far-reaching needs of our Federal clients."

Mr. Hurley's experience with the Army Corps of Engineers and private industry includes engineering, construction management, medical, energy, cybersecurity, environmental remediation, project and program management and safety. He most recently served as Deputy Director of Engineering with Bechtel National, Inc., where he was responsible for coordinating and synchronizing engineering efforts across the entire life cycle of complex projects and programs, including proposal development, design, procurement, construction and start-up. He worked collaboratively with leaders of mechanical, electrical, control systems, nuclear, plant design and automation disciplines to manage more than 1,000 engineers providing matrix support on numerous complex projects. He also brings to Michael Baker successful global engineering experience, which includes delivering construction projects in the United States, Japan, Italy, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mr. Hurley holds a Master of Arts degree in Sociology from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

