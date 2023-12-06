Michael Baker International Names John Robinson Pittsburgh Office Executive

News provided by

Michael Baker International

06 Dec, 2023, 11:27 ET

Industry leader to oversee operations of firm's largest office

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that John Robinson has been named Office Executive – Pittsburgh. In this role, Mr. Robinson will focus on day-to-day operations of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, office, growing the firm's portfolio and expanding its capabilities and services across all practices. In addition, Mr. Robinson will oversee a team of more than 350 in providing services to local, state and federal clients, as well as a wide range of commercial clients.

"Michael Baker's Pittsburgh office has an extensive history of providing our clients with solutions for their most challenging projects," said Paul Gluck, P.E., PMP, DBIA, Great Lakes Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "John is highly knowledgeable of project development and delivery processes thanks to his background in engineering, construction and project finance. He has a proven track record of leading teams through complex projects. This experience will prove invaluable as we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker and continue our growth throughout western Pennsylvania."

Mr. Robinson brings more than 26 years of experience spanning the global engineering, consulting and construction industry to his new role at Michael Baker. Most recently, Mr. Robinson served as Vice President (Development, Technology, Innovation) for PJTC Holdings, a family of companies that collectively comprise the largest builder in western Pennsylvania. Prior to PJTC, he was PNC Bank's Director of Development and Project Executive, where he led the development of the bank's LEED Platinum-certified headquarters building.

Mr. Robinson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

