Michael Baker International Welcomes Akila Thamizharasan, P.E., PTOE, PMP, as Office Executive for Central Texas

Transportation leader brings nearly 25 years of experience to drive strategic growth and client engagement across Austin/Round Rock and San Antonio markets

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Akila Thamizharasan, P.E., PTOE, PMP, has joined Michael Baker International as Office Executive for Central Texas, which is comprised of the firm's Austin/Round Rock and San Antonio offices. In this role, Ms. Thamizharasan will lead the firm's strategic growth and client engagement across Central Texas by strengthening existing relationships and cultivating new opportunities to expand Michael Baker's footprint in the broader Texas market. She will enhance operational effectiveness and project delivery by driving business development, elevating execution and quality standards and promoting service excellence across disciplines. Ms. Thamizharasan will advance a collaborative and growth-oriented culture by partnering with Texas leaders to foster continuous learning, synergies and innovation.

"Akila brings nearly 25 years of transportation experience and a deep understanding of program management at every level of government to her role as Office Executive," said Tommy Montgomery, P.E., Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Her collaborative approach across the public and private sectors, combined with her expertise in planning, design, systems safety and emerging technologies, makes her a tremendous asset to our clients. Just as important, Akila is a respected mentor and team builder who knows how to develop talent and deliver results. I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to grow our presence across Central Texas and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Ms. Thamizharasan joins Michael Baker as an accomplished transportation professional who has successfully led strategic initiatives involving emerging technologies and managed programs across both public and private sectors. She most recently served as Associate Vice President for AECOM and was previously Director of Advance Project Development in the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Austin District. Earlier in her career, Ms. Thamizharasan was Senior Project Manager for CDM Smith and Senior Transportation Project Engineer for Tetra Tech.

Ms. Thamizharasan earned a Master of Science degree in Transportation Engineering from Clemson University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Madras (India).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE Michael Baker International