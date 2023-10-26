Michael Baker International Names Joseph Bartorelli Vice President, National Geospatial Business Development Director

News provided by

Michael Baker International

26 Oct, 2023, 14:04 ET

Geospatial expert brings more than 30 years of experience to leadership role within the firm's Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) vertical

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Joseph Bartorelli has joined the firm as Vice President, National Geospatial Business Development Director. In this leadership role within Michael Baker's Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) vertical, Mr. Bartorelli will work closely with Operations leaders and staff at the regional and office level to implement an enterprise approach to business development for the firm's innovative and sustainable geospatial services. He will be responsible for identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, developing and maintaining strategic growth and partnership plans, and driving revenue growth in Michael Baker's geospatial software and services offerings. Additionally, he will work across the organization to extend and expand the firm's strategy for delivering geospatial technology, differentiation and innovation.

"Michael Baker's geospatial services address the entire lifecycle of critical infrastructure projects and support everything from conceptual planning through surveys, design and construction, while leveraging Big Data to support operations and maintenance," said Dan Kieny, President, Consulting and Technology Solutions at Michael Baker International. "As we Reimagine Michael Baker, Joseph will play an integral role in attracting new clients and expanding our scope with existing partners that will benefit from our firm's innovative, technology-based solutions."

Mr. Bartorelli brings more than 30 years of experience in the geospatial industry to his new role, including business management, photogrammetric practice, digital mapping/remote sensing, ground/airborne-based LiDAR, airborne GPS/IMU technology, sUAS/Drone technology, textured mesh technology, enterprise asset management and geographic information systems (GIS). Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Bartorelli most recently served as Director of Geospatial for Fuscoe Engineering, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bartorelli held positions with Psomas, Vertical Mapping Resources, Inc. and HJW Geospatial, Inc.

Mr. Bartorelli earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is an American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) Certified Photogrammetrist and GIS Certification Institution (GISCI) Certified GIS Professional.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Also from this source

Michael Baker International Promotes Kyle Kramer, AIA, LEED AP, to Office Executive for Greater DC and Maryland operations and Lorna Parkins, FAICP, to Office Executive for Virginia Beach and Richmond

Michael Baker International Promotes Kyle Kramer, AIA, LEED AP, to Office Executive for Greater DC and Maryland operations and Lorna Parkins, FAICP, to Office Executive for Virginia Beach and Richmond

Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a pair of promotions in the firm's...
Michael Baker International Names Steven Yoshizumi Transportation Practice Executive for California

Michael Baker International Names Steven Yoshizumi Transportation Practice Executive for California

Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Steven Yoshizumi has joined the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.