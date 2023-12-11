Michael Baker International Names Lance Chimka Business Developer for the Pittsburgh Office

News provided by

Michael Baker International

11 Dec, 2023, 16:01 ET

Former Economic Development Director for Allegheny County to lead firm's business development process in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Lance Chimka has been named Business Developer for the Pittsburgh office. In this role, Mr. Chimka will be responsible for facilitating the firm's business development process to win new work by strengthening and expanding Michael Baker's client and industry relationships throughout western Pennsylvania.

"For more than 80 years, Michael Baker has consistently delivered projects with a legacy of expertise, experience, innovation and integrity," said John Robinson, Office Executive – Pittsburgh at Michael Baker International. "As we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker and extend this legacy, Lance will accelerate our firm's growth by partnering with operations leaders to generate and capture new business opportunities and enhance our firm's client and industry engagement. I look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to win new contracts and execute projects that Make a Difference for the communities in which we live and work."

Mr. Chimka has nearly 20 years of industry experience in the Pittsburgh region, including the last five years as Economic Development Director for Allegheny County, where he led the agency that is responsible for business attraction and expansion, infrastructure and community development – while also increasing both recurring and one-time revenue. Earlier is his career, he was Regional Director – Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, where he led business attraction and expansion activities in the 10-county southwestern Pennsylvania market. Mr. Chimka also spent three years as a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer in Turkmenistan. He was a board member at the Allegheny County Airport Authority from 2018-2023.

Mr. Chimka holds a Master of Science degree in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Catholic University of America.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

