Michael Baker International Names Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Firm's West Region

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., has been named Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the firm's West Region. Mr. Dougherty will report to Brian A. Lutes, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will be based out of Michael Baker's Santa Ana, California, office. He assumes the role from Michael J. Conaboy, P.E., who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and National Design-Build Executive.

As Regional Director, Mr. Dougherty will be responsible for overseeing all engineering, business, marketing and financial operations for Michael Baker's West Region, which encompasses 16 offices throughout California, Washington, Nevada and Arizona. He will also lead growth efforts for all offices within the West Region.

"As a former employee of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), Malcolm has dedicated much of his career to addressing transportation challenges throughout California and since joining Michael Baker nearly four years ago, he has contributed to projects nationwide as our National Practice Executive. This combination of local and national experience makes him uniquely positioned to serve as Regional Director for the West Region," said Brian A. Lutes, President and Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "His passion for engineering and ability to solve client challenges have been assets throughout our company and these attributes will only serve to further benefit the West Region. I am confident he will continue to strengthen relationships with our clients and drive growth in the region."

Mr. Dougherty joined Michael Baker in 2018 as the National Practice Lead for Transportation. In this role, he drove the strategic direction, growth and performance of the practice and led an integrated team of regional transportation and management professionals in all aspects of transportation. He was promoted to his most recent role as National Practice Executive in 2020, overseeing the strategic direction for the company's national practices.

"As a long-time California resident, I am excited to take on this new role and will work with our nearly 600 colleagues throughout the West Region to deliver the quality projects for which Michael Baker is known," said Mr. Dougherty.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Dougherty spent 26 years in progressive leadership roles with Caltrans, culminating in the position of Director. In this role, he was responsible for the maintenance and operations of more than 50,000 lane miles of roadway in the State Highway System and the delivery of an $11.4 billion construction portfolio. He also had overall fiscal responsibility for the Department's budget of more than $10 billion and 20,000 employees.

Prior to his appointment to Director, Mr. Dougherty served as Chief Deputy Director and Chief Engineer at Caltrans, where he honed his leadership skills by advising the Department Director on all aspects of policy and operations. He represented the department at meetings and hearings and with the executive team on administrative priorities related to the state transportation system.

Mr. Dougherty holds numerous affiliations and certifications, including: member of the Board of Directors for the Intelligent Transportation Society (ITS) of America, member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), as well as past positions such as Chair of the Transportation Research Board's (TRB) Executive Committee, Chair of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Committee on Construction, Chair of the Toll Bridge Program Oversight Committee, AASHTO Board of Directors, President of the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO) and past member of the California Public Works Board.

Mr. Dougherty earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and is a licensed Professional Engineer in California.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

