Michael Baker International Names Mike Roberts, P.E., Vice President, California Transportation Practice Lead

Mr. Roberts to drive strategic growth, client engagement and excellence in project delivery and operations across the firm's California Transportation Practice

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Mike Roberts, P.E., has joined the firm as Vice President, California Transportation Practice Lead. In this role, Mr. Roberts will lead strategic growth, client engagement and project delivery across the firm's California Transportation Practice. He will strengthen collaboration, deepen client relationships, develop talent and foster cross-discipline integration. Mr. Roberts will also drive business development, align regional resources with market demand and help shape long-term transportation strategy across highways, transit and multimodal programs, while building a high-performing, future-ready practice.

"Mike joins us with a strong reputation throughout California for guiding complex transportation programs and building teams that deliver results. His ability to strengthen client partnerships, connect disciplines and align resources to evolving market needs will be instrumental as we continue to grow our transportation capabilities across the state," said Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP – Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Mike brings a forward-looking perspective and a focus on execution that will help position our teams and our clients for long-term success. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to strengthen our presence across the region and deliver impactful solutions for our clients."

Mr. Roberts is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of experience in transportation civil engineering design, management and project leadership, including leadership roles as Highway Practice Manager and Ontario Office Manager with Moffatt & Nichol; Highway Practice Lead and Ontario Office Manager with Mott MacDonald; and Program Director and Ontario Office Manager with Parsons Transportation Group.

Mr. Roberts holds an Associate's degree in Mathematics from San Diego State University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE Michael Baker International