Michael Baker International Welcomes Edwin Hill as Southern Regional Practice Lead - Construction Services

Industry veteran brings 33 years of construction management experience to his role with Michael Baker

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that Edwin Hill has joined the firm as Southern Regional Practice Lead – Construction Services. In this role, Mr. Hill will drive regional growth and strategic business development in construction services by promoting the firm's technical capabilities and commitment to quality. He will expand market presence and visibility by developing new client relationships and strengthening existing ones. Additionally, he will drive operational excellence by streamlining processes, optimizing resource coordination across offices and ensuring consistent delivery standards that enhance client satisfaction and team performance.

"Ed is a respected leader in the construction management industry, known for his strong client and partner relationships across the southeastern U.S., spanning multiple DOTs," said Tommy Montgomery, Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "His extensive experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset to Michael Baker's Southern Region and beyond as we collaborate with clients through every phase of construction—from pre-design to close-out—ensuring aggressive schedules are met safely, on budget and with the highest quality standards."

Mr. Hill brings 33 years of construction management experience to his role with Michael Baker. He most recently served as Division Manager at AtkinsRealis, where he was responsible for business development, operations and general oversight of the Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) group throughout the Southeast and was Principal-in-Charge for numerous GDOT CEI contracts. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hill was The LPA Group's Construction Services Manager for the Southeast Region. He was responsible for the startup of the construction services group in the southeast. He has also held roles with various firms as Program Manager, Project Manager/Estimator and Office Engineer.

Mr. Hill earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Louisiana State University. He is a graduate of the Leadership Cobb program sponsored by the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, and he obtained a Certified Construction Manager designation from the Construction Management Association of America.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

