Michael Baker International Names Tony Cabrera, P.E., Office Executive - Phoenix

News provided by

Michael Baker International

08 Jun, 2023, 13:57 ET

Mr. Cabrera brings nearly four decades of industry experience to new role

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Tony Cabrera, P.E., has been promoted to Office Executive for the firm's Phoenix, Arizona, office. In this role, Mr. Cabrera will lead a multi-disciplinary team in executing client projects and continuing to expand the business with new clients, markets and capabilities.

"Michael Baker's Phoenix office offers a full spectrum of services and is one of four Federal Centers of Excellence for the Western Region," said Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International.  "I look forward to the Phoenix team Making a Difference under Tony's leadership as they solve complex infrastructure challenges for our clients throughout Arizona and continue our company's legacy of delivering expertise, experience, innovation and integrity."

Mr. Cabrera brings nearly four decades of experience to his new role with Michael Baker and has a proven track record leading multidisciplinary teams to deliver excellence across a wide spectrum of clients. He has led a diverse range of infrastructure projects throughout Arizona and elsewhere, which has allowed him to work on virtually every aspect of civil engineering. His experience on multiple Design-Build transportation projects allows a perspective and value-added component to integrate end-user needs, such as construction and maintenance innovations, into the design for more desirable and complete projects.

Prior to joining Michael Baker in January 2022 as Transportation Group Manager, Mr. Cabrera was a Senior Project/Program Manager at WSP. Before that, he was a Sector Leader at Stantec and a Project Manager with Jacobs. He also served as a Project Designer for both Entranco and the Arizona Department of Transportation. Mr. Cabrera is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) and Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

