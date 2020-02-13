Michael Baker International Positions for Growth in Southeast Region with a Trio of Promotions

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, today announced a trio of promotions in the firm's Southeast Region. Tommy Montgomery, P.E., was named Regional Director of the Southeast Region and will be responsible for accelerating growth while ensuring project delivery excellence throughout the entire Southeast Region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. Quintin Watkins, P.E., was appointed as Office Executive for Georgia and Tennessee and will help continue to advance excellence and drive growth in this important market. Al Bowman, P.E., was named Office Manager for Georgia and will focus on expanding client relationships with innovative solutions in the Southeast Region.

"Tom, Quintin and Al are all seasoned leaders who have spent much of their careers serving the clients and communities in which 'We Make a Difference'," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "They will continue to serve as trusted advisors to clients and colleagues alike in their expanded roles, aiding in the ongoing growth of our Southeast Region."

Tommy Montgomery , P.E ., is a seasoned leader with 30 years of experience, a background rich in operations and a proven track record for growth. He is dedicated to engaging with clients, delivering project excellence and cultivating talent. Mr. Montgomery's career with Michael Baker International spans 24 years. Throughout his tenure, he has assumed positions of increasing responsibility and most recently served as the Office Executive responsible for the Firm's Georgia and Tennessee operations. Mr. Montgomery earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology .

., is a seasoned leader with 30 years of experience, a background rich in operations and a proven track record for growth. He is dedicated to engaging with clients, delivering project excellence and cultivating talent. Mr. Montgomery's career with Michael Baker International spans 24 years. Throughout his tenure, he has assumed positions of increasing responsibility and most recently served as the Office Executive responsible for the Firm's and operations. Mr. Montgomery earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the . Quintin Watkins , P.E ., has 27 years of industry experience and has been with Michael Baker for nearly nine years, most recently as a Department Manager for Aviation. Mr. Watkins is nationally recognized for his expertise in airfield improvement, with a resume that includes work at some of the busiest airports in the country. Mr. Watkins earned his Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas and his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology , where he also did graduate studies work.

., has 27 years of industry experience and has been with for nearly nine years, most recently as a Department Manager for Aviation. Mr. Watkins is nationally recognized for his expertise in airfield improvement, with a resume that includes work at some of the busiest airports in the country. Mr. Watkins earned his Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the and his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the , where he also did graduate studies work. Al Bowman , P.E., has 32 years of industry experience and has been with Michael Baker for 21 years, most recently as a Director of Transportation. Mr. Bowman is a dedicated leader with an impressive resume for project excellence and client engagement. Mr. Bowman earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

