Michael Baker International Promotes Christopher Alberts, P.L.S., to Office Executive for Riverside/San Bernardino, California, Locations

News provided by

Michael Baker International

30 Aug, 2023, 11:22 ET

Firm veteran of 21 years to lead Ontario, Palm Desert and Temecula offices

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Christopher Alberts, P.L.S., has been promoted to Office Executive for the firm's Riverside/San Bernardino, California, locations. In this role, Mr. Alberts will lead the Ontario, Palm Desert, Temecula offices' diverse portfolio of services and bring the full range of the firm's expertise to the region in support of various infrastructure projects. Additionally, he will oversee office personnel and manage the day-to-day operations.

"Over the past two decades at Michael Baker, Chris has demonstrated exceptional leadership and notable skills in land development, public works, entitlements, surveying and construction," said Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Chris will be instrumental in partnering with clients to solve complex infrastructure challenges, building strong teams and continuing growth across the region."

Mr. Alberts has 27 years of industry experience, including 21 years with Michael Baker. Prior to expanding his role, he served as the Office Executive for Michael Baker's Palm Desert office. Mr. Alberts is a Member of the California Land Surveyors Association, Governor for Southern California Association of Civil Engineers and Land Surveyors, Executive Committee Member of ACEC-COPS, Trustee of the Joint Apprenticeship and Trust and Chairman of the Joint Professional Practices Committee for Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial counties.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Also from this source

Michael Baker International Hires Scot Becker, P.E., as Director of Asset Management and Bridge Technologies

Michael Baker International Acquires Tidal Basin

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.