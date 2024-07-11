Michael Baker International Promotes Josh Rose, P.E., PMP, to National Market Lead - Air Force

Mr. Rose to develop, support and execute National Federal Air Force accounts and contribute to growing Michael Baker's Federal portfolio

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Josh Rose, P.E., PMP, has been promoted to National Market Lead – Air Force. In this role, Mr. Rose will develop, support and execute National Federal Air Force accounts and contribute to growing Michael Baker's Federal portfolio. He will collaborate across the firm's Federal business to enhance small business relationships, assist in strategic planning activities, including the identification of teaming partners and transformational projects, and perform program management, quality assurance and other duties to support the execution of projects.

"Michael Baker has a legacy of service to the federal government dating back to our company's founding in 1940, and our firm has long supported the U.S. Air Force in meeting its various stateside and global missions," said Brian May, President, Federal Programs and Services at Michael Baker International. "Josh has more than 20 years of experience working in all phases of planning, design and construction with Federal agencies and commercial clients. This experience and expertise, paired with his military service, uniquely position Josh to lead Michael Baker's strategic initiatives for growth and winning new work with the U.S. Air Force."

Mr. Rose joined Michael Baker in 2021 and most recently served as Regional Practice Lead – Federal for the firm's Western Region. Prior to joining Michael Baker, he was Director of Federal Program Development at Jacobs and Director of Project Management at Decision Sciences International Corporation. Additionally, Mr. Rose served nearly 12 years with the U.S. Air Force, separating in 2016 as a Major and the IMA Deputy Director of Civil Engineers for Air Force Central Command. He currently serves as a Board member for the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Orange County.

Mr. Rose earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Leadership from the University of La Verne in California and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy.

