Michael Baker International Promotes Mark Pitchford, P.S.M., to Office Executive Overseeing All Florida Operations

Industry veteran to lead Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and Tallahassee offices

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Mark Pitchford, P.S.M., has been promoted to an expanded Office Executive role overseeing all operations in Florida. Mr. Pitchford will continue to lead the firm's Orlando and Tampa offices, while also supervising the Jacksonville and Tallahassee locations. He will be responsible for overseeing the firm's Florida client care and spearheading the growth of Michael Baker's state-wide portfolio of business, which includes clients such as the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) across seven districts and the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX). Additionally, Mr. Pitchford will provide operational and staff management expertise and production and project oversight for all the firm's Florida capabilities, spanning civil/planning/environmental engineering, construction services, drainage & resilience expertise and transportation design (aviation, bridge, highway and traffic).

"Over the past four years, Mark has strategically grown our Central Florida business through his humble leadership style and client engagement approach that has resulted in strong relationships and several contract wins," said Tommy Montgomery, P.E., Senior Vice President and Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Mark intimately understands the Florida market and will continue to provide our clients with the expertise and knowledge needed to successfully deliver their projects. I look forward to working with Mark in his expanded role as we continually evolve, grow and improve Michael Baker."

Mr. Pitchford joined Michael Baker in 2020 and has 30 years of operations management experience within the geospatial industry and engineering services, overseeing teams across the U.S., United Kingdom and Canada. Earlier in his career, he spent 17 years in the Clearwater area with Cardno as Southern Business Unit Manager and Area Manager, leading the company's organic revenue growth and geographic expansion into the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.

Mr. Pitchford earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Surveying and Mapping from the University of Florida.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

