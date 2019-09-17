Michael Baker International Promotes Mike Stengel, P.E., to Dallas Office Executive

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Mike Stengel, P.E., has been promoted to Office Executive in Dallas. The office serves as the regional headquarters and flagship of the Gulf Coast Region, which encompasses Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. In his new role, Mr. Stengel will lead a multi-discipline team in executing client projects and continuing to expand to the business with new clients, markets and capabilities.

"Mike has been an integral part of the Michael Baker International team for more than 12 years," said Juan Contreras, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Gulf Coast Region at Michael Baker. "In that time, he has significantly contributed to the company's growth in the region, expanding his previous office and providing strategic leadership to his colleagues and clients. In his new role, Mike will maintain that same standard of excellence as he leads a talented team in solving some of the most complex infrastructure issues in Texas."

Mr. Stengel joined Michael Baker in 2007 and has most recently served as the Office Executive in Little Rock, Arkansas. During this time, he led the office's work in airport, roadway, bridge and municipal design, as well as survey and construction management services for clients including Arkansas Department of Transportation, Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport, Military Department of Arkansas, City of Little Rock, Jonesboro Municipal Airport and more. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Stengel spent 12 years as a project engineer in Arkansas focused primarily on airport and municipal design and construction projects. He will continue to serve as the interim Office Executive for the Little Rock office while he transitions into this new role.

Mr. Stengel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He holds numerous professional affiliations including: American Council of Engineering Companies of Arkansas (ACEC/Arkansas – Board Member/ State Director), Arkansas Airport Operators Association (AAOA) and Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

