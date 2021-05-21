Michael Baker International Promotes Two Leaders in Mid-Atlantic Region

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that John Walsh, P.E., has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic Region, and Reneé Tison, P.E., has been named Vice President and Office Executive for Columbia, Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina. In these new roles, Mr. Walsh and Ms. Tison will provide leadership, support and vision in the firm's Mid-Atlantic Region. Both will be based in Michael Baker's Columbia, South Carolina, office.

"I am confident the expertise John and Reneé bring to their leadership roles will help us accelerate growth and deliver project excellence for our clients throughout the company and Mid-Atlantic Region," said Mike Brescia, P.E., Chief Operating Officer of Michael Baker International. "These two key promotions speak to the impressive talent we have within our company and the colleagues who are ready to step up for our clients, lead our people and lead our business."

Both Mr. Walsh and Ms. Tison bring decades of experience to their new roles:

John Walsh , P.E. , most recently served as Office Executive for the Carolinas and has more than 30 years of experience in Infrastructure Programs and Project Management, as well as management and leadership of multidisciplined, large-scale organizations. Mr. Walsh's career has focused on delivering and managing complex Transportation, Environmental, Architecture, Aviation, Water and utilities projects. Prior to joining Michael Baker in 2014, he spent 25 years with the South Carolina DOT, completing his tenure as Deputy Secretary for Engineering. Mr. Walsh holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University .





