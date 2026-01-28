Michael Baker International Promotes William Neider, P.E., to National Mining and Reclamation Practice Manager

Versatile leader with deep expertise in mining-related projects to spearhead growth of Abandoned Mine Lands business and oversee innovative, community‑focused reclamation initiatives nationwide

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that William Neider, P.E., has been promoted to National Mining and Reclamation Practice Manager. In this role, Mr. Neider will spearhead the growth of Michael Baker's Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) business, positioning the firm to capture new opportunities by engaging private mining operators and multiple state abandoned mine reclamation agencies to broaden the client base across the mining and reclamation sectors. He will lead the firm's efforts to provide high quality, timely and innovative solutions for its mining and reclamation clients, enhancing Michael Baker's reputation as a forward-thinking leader in the industry. Additionally, he will partner with Office Executives and Regional Directors across the company to strengthen local relationships and activate cross-office teams to deliver impactful, community-focused reclamation programs.

"Michael Baker International has been providing AML reclamation services since the federal government first enacted Operation Scarlift in 1968," said Steven Savich, P.E., CQM-C, Practice Executive – Land Development and Infrastructure. "With William's leadership, we are expanding that legacy, delivering innovative, community‑focused solutions that uphold the highest environmental standards and consistently exceed client expectations."

Mr. Neider is a versatile leader with deep expertise in mining-related projects, as well as decades of experience managing and designing infrastructure across a wide range of sectors including commercial, military, residential, industrial and educational and brings nearly 30 years of experience to his new role. He joined Michael Baker in 2009 as a Project Manager and has progressively grown his responsibilities and expertise, first as Land Development Manager, and most recently as Director of Land Development. Earlier in his career, he was a Civil Engineer and Project Manager for MS Consultants.

Mr. Neider is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers. He earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Civil Engineering from Youngstown State University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

