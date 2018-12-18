Michael Baker International Recognized During the Georgia Partnership for Transportation Quality (GPTQ) Preconstruction Design Awards

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, was recently recognized for two projects by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia (ACEC Georgia) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) during the annual Georgia Partnership for Transportation Quality (GPTQ) Preconstruction Design Awards.

Michael Baker's Islands Expressway Bridge Replacement, which replaced a pair of functionally obsolete bascule bridges with two new high-level, fixed-span, multi-lane bridges over the Wilmington River along C.R. 787, was recognized in the Bridge and/or Structural Design category. The firm provided preliminary and final roadway, bridge and wall plans to deliver innovative and technically advanced structures that minimize the chances of vessel collisions and provides a reliable commuter route for Island residents east of Savannah, Ga.

In addition, Michael Baker's Courtland Street Bridge Replacement was recognized in the Design-Build category. In partnership with C.W. Matthews, Michael Baker developed a design phasing plan that advanced the most critical elements of the bridge replacement to construction as quickly as possible. By employing accelerated bridge construction techniques, the team was able to shorten the construction phase from 24 months to just five months, without disrupting the flow of traffic or majorly impacting pedestrian access to many Georgia State University buildings directly beneath the bridge.

"We are honored to be recognized by ACEC Georgia and GDOT for our work on these important projects," said Tom Montgomery, Office Executive for Michael Baker's Georgia offices. "Our teams are committed to providing Georgia with effective solutions to infrastructure challenges."

The GPTQ Preconstruction Design Awards recognize engineering teams and firms for their exemplary work, innovation and ingenuity in transportation and infrastructure projects across the state of Georgia. Award winners were recognized during the 2018 Georgia Transportation Summit, hosted by ACEC Georgia, GDOT, the Georgia Transportation Alliance and Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Nearly 1,200 industry, business, community and elected leaders were on-hand for the annual event, now in its 24th year.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

