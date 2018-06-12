Michael Baker International Revolutionizes Next-Generation 9-1-1 Transition with New DATAMARK® VEP GIS Solution and Services

The firm developed DATAMARK VEP in response to the evolution of public safety 9-1-1 technology, culminating in the overhaul of the legacy systems with NG9-1-1. The solution and supporting services within DATAMARK VEP supports first responders, including, 9-1-1, police, fire, EMS and the GIS data providers and addressing authorities across the United States. GIS data is the foundation of NG9-1-1 as it must be updated in near real-time in next-generation public safety systems. As many of the nation's nearly 5,000 public safety answering points (PSAPs) are now beginning to focus on their GIS data readiness, they are finding either incomplete or poor-quality data or are realizing they have no GIS data that can be used outside their current 9-1-1 systems.

DATAMARK VEP is a cutting-edge, secure, SaaS solution that focuses on all aspects of the GIS information provisioned to an NG9-1-1 system – from data creation and cleansing to data quality, integration and maintenance workflows. The DATAMARK VEP software resolves the upgrade challenges, improves public safety communication location precision and ensures the data meets the stringent NG9-1-1 requirements. Other attributes include:

Easy and consistent access to mission-critical information for life-critical situations

Simplified transition to NG9-1-1 for addressing authorities, GIS and PSAP stakeholders

Interoperability with existing public safety systems

Configurable design that enables GIS data consistency in computer-aided dispatch (CAD), CAD mapping, automatic vehicle location (AVL) and other business systems within PSAPs and government enterprises beyond the ESInet

No additional investment in hardware or software required

In addition to the DATAMARK VEP solution, Michael Baker offers full-service public safety strategic planning, consulting and industry-leading GIS technical services. The team consists of expert-level personnel with extensive experience working in state and local GIS and public safety agencies across the U.S. With DATAMARK VEP, Michael Baker has created the only solution through which GIS data providers, addressing authorities and PSAPs can aggregate locally sourced GIS data, quantify data quality requirements, update inaccurate or missing data and evaluate current readiness for NG9-1-1 without having to purchase or maintain additional hardware or software.

"NG9-1-1 requires that PSAPs expand their reach beyond their geographic borders and understand and interpolate the data for 9-1-1," said Marty Miner, Chief Technology Officer, Michael Baker International. "DATAMARK VEP isn't just a bolt-on solution for organizations to move their current 9-1-1 systems to NG9-1-1. Rather, it supports the GIS data component of the local addressing workflows, existing 9-1-1 systems and ensures a seamless transition to NG9-1-1, helping to unify, synchronize and ensure data accuracy across multiple public safety systems."

Michael Baker will showcase DATAMARK VEP at the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 2018 Conference & Expo in Nashville in booth #729. The show runs from June 16 – 21.

