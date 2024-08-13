Michael Baker International Selected by the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization to Provide Updated Pavement Condition Assessment

Firm to provide regional pavement condition data collection for 2,100 miles of SJTPO member agency roads

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization ( SJTPO) has selected the firm to provide an updated pavement condition assessment. The project will include regional pavement condition data collection for up to 2,100 miles of SJTPO member agency roads. Once processed, this data will be used by SJTPO and member agencies to identify roads in need of maintenance and implement a multi-year pavement management program.

"Our team understands the critical role well-maintained roadways play in comfortable and safe travel, and we deploy cutting-edge technology to provide pavement services that are accurate, efficient and implementation ready," said Nathan Kebede, P.E., National Pavement Services Lead at Michael Baker International. "We look forward to partnering with SJTPO to provide the information needed to make strategic maintenance decisions and keep South Jersey's highly mobile population moving."

As part of the South Jersey Regional Pavement Condition Evaluation project, the Michael Baker team will provide network-level pavement condition data collection and assist SJTPO in updating its regional pavement condition data. The project involves data collection for six municipal agencies that are members of the SJTPO.

Michael Baker will use innovative technology to gather and deliver highly accurate data in a short period of time without any interruption to municipal operations or traffic flow. The assessment will be performed using the latest equipment on the market, including a vehicle equipped with a fully integrated automated pavement imaging system, spherical 360-degree cameras and survey software. Michael Baker's data processing will be performed in a cloud environment that is easily scalable, allowing the firm to manage and rapidly process the large quantity of data generated from the pavement survey.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

About SJTPO

The South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO) is the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) serving Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties in southern New Jersey. Formed in 1993, SJTPO serves as a technical resource, provides access to funding, and works to provide a regional approach to address transportation planning and engineering issues.

To learn more about SJTPO, visit https://sjtpo.org/.

