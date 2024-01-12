Michael Baker International Strengthens Construction Services Practice

Firm names Jeff Carpenter, P.E., National Practice Lead – CS | Surface Transportation; Tom Zagorski, P.E., National Practice Lead – CS, to lead firm's Construction Services work in the Rail, Water and Aviation markets

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced organizational updates that strengthen the firm's Construction Services (CS) Practice and position the company for increased growth in this key area. Jeff Carpenter, P.E., has joined the firm as National Practice Lead – CS | Surface Transportation. In this role, Mr. Carpenter will focus on growing Michael Baker's CS work and serving its clients in the Road, Highway and Bridge markets. Michael Baker also announced that Tom Zagorski, P.E., National Practice Lead – CS, will lead CS for the firm's projects in the Rail, Water and Aviation markets.

"Michael Baker's Construction Services Practice is focused on safely delivering high-quality construction projects on-time and at budget," said Eric Ostfeld, P.E., President, Design-Build and Construction Services at Michael Baker International. "As we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker, we welcome Jeff. His extensive experience developing civil and structural designs for highways and administering highway construction projects will strengthen our CS team and complement Tom's deep industry expertise and experience that spans projects across the transportation spectrum, as well as Federal, facilities, and civil and environmental clients. These updates will enable our team to increase its focus on market and geographic expansion and allow us to grow and enhance our overall services to new and existing clients, while also capitalizing on the unique strengths of our Michael Baker Wolf Pack."

Mr. Carpenter brings more than 37 years of industry experience to his new role at Michael Baker, including the last five years with Parsons, where he served as Project Manager/Construction Manager on New York City Department of Transportation projects. Additionally, he spent 27 years of his career with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). During this time, he worked to create WSDOT's Design-Build program and was the Project Director for several major projects in the Seattle area, including the New Tacoma Narrows Bridge and the Hood Canal Floating Bridge replacement. Mr. Carpenter also served as the WSDOT State Design Engineer for three years and State Construction Engineer for six years.

Mr. Carpenter earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Washington State University.

Mr. Zagorski has been with Michael Baker for 38 years. He is well versed in construction operations, scheduling, cost estimations, claims avoidance, risk management, safety and partnering. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Zagorski served in the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Zagorski is a member of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA), Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania and Master Builders' Association. He holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management with a focus on Construction Management from the Catholic University of America and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

