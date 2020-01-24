Michael Baker International Strengthens Design-Build Practice with Strategic Promotion

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today the promotion of John Dietrick, P.E., S.E., to Senior Vice President of Design-Build as the firm expands its capabilities in the Design-Build market, one of the fastest growing sectors in the construction industry. In his new role, Mr. Dietrick will collaborate with client service teams, local offices and Practice leads to develop national strategies and identify capabilities and resources to grow the firm's portfolio of Design-Build projects.

"John has been an integral part of Michael Baker's success for 24 years, including the last two as Regional Bridge Practice Lead in the Great Lakes Region," said Jeff Clevenger, Senior Vice President and Director of Design-Build Delivery at Michael Baker. "Michael Baker is involved in several high-profile Design-Build Projects and as we continue to grow the business, John's wealth of technical knowledge and engaging style will be instrumental in growing our project portfolio and strengthening our resources in this important sector."

Mr. Dietrick has a broad range of experience covering all aspects of design, analysis, rehabilitation and inspection of bridges. Throughout his career at Michael Baker, Mr. Dietrick has partnered with departments of transportation and other agencies across the US, as well as the Federal Highway Administration. Mr. Dietrick began his career in Michael Baker's innovative bridge software development group and spent six years as a Senior Bridge Engineer for J. Muller International working on the design of multiple complex bridges outside of the US.

He earned a Master of Science degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a certified instructor for several National Highway Institute bridge design and load rating training courses and has delivered training to numerous departments of transportation across the country. Mr. Dietrick is also active in numerous professional organizations, including Engineers Without Borders (EWB), Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania (ESWP), International Bridge Conference Executive Committee, and Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS), Northeast Ohio.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

