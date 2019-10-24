Michael Baker International Strengthens Federal Practice in Mid-Atlantic Region with Two Executive Promotions

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced a pair of promotions in the firm's Mid-Atlantic Region to strengthen the Federal Practice and strategically continue growth efforts with military and federal clients. Beth Drylie, P.E., has been named Regional Practice Lead – Federal, while John Mentz, Department Manager – Environmental Compliance & Restoration has been promoted to Office Executive in Virginia Beach.

"Michael Baker has a legacy of service to the U.S. federal government dating to 1940. Beth and John exemplify our history of being trusted partners to the military and federal agencies and bring an immense set of skills and talents to their new roles," said James Koch, P.E., Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker. "I am confident we will continue to deepen our partnerships within the Federal Practice, supporting the U.S. government in its domestic and global missions and deliver excellent work on the projects that have been entrusted to us."

Beth Drylie, P.E., has nearly 35 years of experience across infrastructure planning, design and construction management, including more than 22 years with Michael Baker. In her new role as Regional Practice Lead – Federal, Ms. Drylie will guide the firm's efforts in the Mid-Atlantic to grow the Federal Practice. She has been instrumental in helping to lead the firm's Federal work across the Region with the U.S. Navy, Virginia Department of Transportation, City of Virginia Beach and many other water and transportation clients. Ms. Drylie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University in Morgantown , West Virginia .

has nearly 35 years of experience across infrastructure planning, design and construction management, including more than 22 years with Michael Baker. In her new role as Regional Practice Lead – Federal, Ms. Drylie will guide the firm's efforts in the Mid-Atlantic to grow the Federal Practice. She has been instrumental in helping to lead the firm's Federal work across the Region with the U.S. Navy, Virginia Department of Transportation, City of Virginia Beach and many other water and transportation clients. Ms. Drylie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from , . John Mentz brings nearly 40 years of industry experience to his new role as Office Executive, providing leadership and direction to the Virginia Beach office, while further cultivating the firm's business and strategically expanding into new markets. Mr. Mentz has been with Michael Baker for 29 years and has extensive experience working on environmental issues with Federal clients, including the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, NAVFAC Southeast, U.S. Navy and U.S. Department of Defense. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences from Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

