Michael Baker International Strengthens Federal Practice with Promotion of Alfonso Riera to Vice President and Army Regional Federal Lead

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Alfonso Riera has been promoted to Vice President and Army Regional Federal Lead in the Gulf Coast and West Regions. This new role is an extension of his successful efforts in business development throughout the firm's Gulf Coast Region. He will now be responsible for the continued expansion of the Michael Baker network within the Army's scope of projects in these key geographies.

"For the past 11 years, Al has been an asset to Michael Baker's Federal Practice. His extensive knowledge of homeland security requirements and multi-agency procedures have stood out with colleagues and clients alike," said Juan Contreras, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Gulf Coast Region at Michael Baker. "This expertise, combined with his 26 years of active-duty Army experience, make Al the ideal person to further progress our portfolio of work. We look forward to Al's continued success as our team meets the complex and far-reaching needs of our Army clients."

Before joining Michael Baker in 2008, Mr. Riera was a career Army Engineer Officer managing numerous civil action and military construction projects in South America, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. For his many accomplishments, Mr. Riera has received the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers de Fleury Medal and Legion of Merit.

Mr. Riera is currently working toward his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Urban Planning and Public Policy at the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas, and studied at the Command General Staff College in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia. He earned his Master of Science degree in International Relations from Troy State University (now Troy University) in Troy, Alabama, and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography and Planning from the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.

